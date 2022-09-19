Trophy revealed as Pakistan set to take on England in home series

Trophy unveiled as Pakistan to take on England in historic T20I series

Trophy of the T20I series was unveiled by Pakistan and England captains.

Both teams had earlier practice sessions for the opening T20i.

Set for September 20 at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Advertisement

Trophy of the T20I series was unveiled by Pakistan and England captains Jos Buttler and Babar Azam before they posed for a photo with it.

Here at National Stadium, the trophy for the T20I series between Pakistan and England was unveiled, completing a 17-year wait for the nation to welcome England.

Both teams had earlier practice sessions for the opening T20I, which was set for September 20. Batting, bowling, and fielding workouts involved players from both sides.

PCB Tweeted:

Captains unveil the Bank Alfalah Presents DafaNews Pakistan vs England T20I Series 2022 trophy 🏆#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Fv0xVcakcg Advertisement — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

In preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan skipper Babar wore the team’s recently unveiled T20I shirt. He will have a scheduled news conference at NSK here shortly before the start of the historic series against England.

It is important to note that England entered Pakistan to play the seven-match T20I series after an almost 17-year absence. The first four games will be held in Karachi, and the final three games will be held in Lahore at Gaddafi Stadium.

Advertisement Also Read Babar Azam shares moments from training ahead series matches Babar Azam, Pakistan captain has been ranked as the world's third best.... Advertisement