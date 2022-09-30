Advertisement
Tyreek Hill claims Bengals coach “disrespected” him

  • Tyreek Hill claims Bengals coach “disrespected” him.
  • He was upset with a Bengals assistant coach following the game on Thursday.
  • Hill claimed that an unnamed coach said something offensive.
Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver for the Dolphins, was upset with a Bengals assistant coach following the game on Thursday.

Hill claimed that an unnamed coach said something offensive, and that Hill intends to track down the man and discuss it with him.
According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Hill added, “Whichever coach it is, I’m going to come find you bro.” At the end of the day, I felt degraded as a man, so me and you gotta have a mano a mano dialogue.

Hill was just as irate with the coach as he was with Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou, who threw Tua Tagovailoa to the ground and injured his head and neck, requiring Tagovailoa to be carried off the field.

The Bengals player who was sacked wasn’t attempting to get nasty, according to Hill; he was simply playing the game.

On Thursday night, Hill had a fantastic game, catching 10 catches for 160 yards. Hill presently holds the NFL receiving yardage record with 477.

