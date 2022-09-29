Tyson Fury urges Joshua to sign the fight contract

WBC champion Fury, 34, had given fellow Briton Joshua. 32, a deadline.

To sign by. Eddie Hearn claims to be “baffled” by Fury’s latest demands.

Tyson Fury has pressed Anthony Joshua to “give British fans what they want” and consent to a fight for the heavyweight world title in December.

Advertisement

WBC champion Tyson Fury, 34, had given fellow Briton Joshua, 32, a deadline to sign by, but he announced on social media that the time had been extended to Thursday.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, claims to be “baffled” by Fury’s most recent demands.

“The ball is in your court, everything is done,” said Fury.

“We have [broadcasters] BT, DAZN and ESPN all on the same page, they’re happy with everything.

“If you have any dignity and pride about you, you’ll get this contract signed today.

“I’m chucking you a massive bone but I know I can punch your face in so I’m willing to give you an opportunity. Let the British fans have what they want.”

Advertisement

Speaking to private sports channel, Hearn responded by saying Fury has been setting “unrealistic deadlines”.

“I don’t want to get involved with back and forths that are going to negatively impact this fight being made, but, to be honest, we are quite baffled by the situation,” said Hearn.

“I’m not sure why Fury keeps setting unrealistic deadlines whilst also offering the fight to a number of other heavyweights for the selected date.

“If he is serious about the fight being made, I suggest he allows [boxing promotors] Queensbury and Matchroom to keep working hard to make the fight, of which everyone has been trying hard to do.”

Television executives from BT Sport and streaming firm DAZN were set to meet on Monday. Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split for a bout on December 3 has already been verbally accepted by Joshua’s side.

Frank Warren, Fury’s manager, claims he has no idea why the contract hasn’t been completed.

Advertisement

“Look, we can’t go on forever. Tyson is fighting on 3 December whatever happens but this is the fight we want and this is the fight we’ve worked hard to get over the line,” he said on Talksport.

“I, for the life of me, don’t know what is holding this up. At the end of the day, he [Joshua] is the boss. Instruct your team if you want the fight.

“I want them to pick up the phone, them to get the contract across, instruct their lawyers to speak to our lawyers and get it over the line. It’s not rocket science.”

In a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last month, Joshua was unsuccessful in regaining the WBA (Super), WBO, and IBF championships, losing on a split decision.

Usyk, a 35-year-old Ukrainian, stated that he intends to fight three more times before retiring, possibly against Fury in a unification match. However, Joe Joyce, who defeated Joseph Parker on Saturday, is now Usyk’s mandatory challenger for the WBO belt.

In April, Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in the sixth round of their bout.

Advertisement

Also Read Mohammad Rizwan tops, Babar goes to 3rd spot in ICC rankings Mohammad Rizwan maintained his lead in ICC T20I rankings. His contributions helped... Advertisement