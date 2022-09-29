Ulster and Leinster have named strong interprovincial sides

Ulster and Leinster have their strongest starting sides for Friday’s inter-pro match.

Ulster and Leinster have selected nearly their strongest starting sides for an early-season interpro match on Friday in Belfast.

Johnny Sexton, the captain of Ireland, is one of Ross Byrne’s replacements for Leinster at fly-half.

Marty Moore is the lone Ulster player changed from last week’s victory against Scarlets; tighthead prop Tom O’Toole takes his place.

Both teams have triumphed in their first two league contests.

The two starting teams have 21 Ireland internationals, many of whom are eager to stand out before head coach Andy Farrell chooses his selection for the upcoming November matches.

The two starting teams have 21 Ireland internationals, many of whom are eager to stand out before head coach Andy Farrell chooses his selection for the upcoming November matches.

Fly-half As he makes his competitive debut after Ireland's historic series victory over New Zealand in July, Sexton will make his first outing of the year. His international vice-captain James Ryan, who withdrew from Leinster's starting lineup against Benetton last weekend owing to a tight hamstring, is sitting alongside him on the bench. The Ulster duo of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall, who will be making his 150th appearance for the province, will go up against Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw in midfield, where the visitors will be captained by Garry Ringrose. Last week, Dan McFarland's northern province defeated Scarlets in a high-scoring match by scoring seven tries in an excellent attacking performance while only giving up five. Leinster, however, displayed early-season rust in their matchup with Zebre before getting back to something more to their utterly dominant best in a straightforward 42-10 victory over Benetton in Dublin. Ulster: Lowry; Sexton, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor (capt), Treadwell; Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Moore, Carter, Jones, Shanahan, Curtis, Moxham. Leinster: O'Brien; Larmour, Ringrose (capt), Henshaw, Kearney; Byrne, McGrath; Porter, Sheehan, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Jenkins, Baird, Van der Flier, Conan. Replacements: Kelleher, E Byrne, Abdaladze, J Ryan, Connors, McCarthy, Sexton, Ngatai.

