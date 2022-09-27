Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Umar Rasheed will go to London, will join Shaheen Afridi
Umar Rasheed will go to London, will join Shaheen Afridi

Umar Rasheed will go to London, will join Shaheen Afridi

Articles
Advertisement
Umar Rasheed will go to London, will join Shaheen Afridi

c will go to London, will join Shaheen Afridi

Advertisement
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi is making a comeback after missing the T20 Asia Cup in 2022.
  • The home T20I series against England due to a knee injury.
  • He will join the national team alongside coach Umar Rasheed on October 15.
Advertisement

Umar Rasheed, the national high performance center coach, would take a flight to London to see Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday.

Rasheed is scheduled to depart for London on Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced to the media on Tuesday.

To assist Shaheen in beginning proper bowling practice, the coach will travel to London with him.

Shaheen is making a comeback after missing the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and the home T20I series against England due to a knee injury.

Shaheen began bowling once his recuperation was complete. He published the footage on Twitter while bowling with his followers.

Shaheen was selected for the Pakistani team for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2022.

Advertisement

On October 15, in Brisbane, the left-arm pacer will join the national team alongside coach Rasheed.

Also Read

Puerto Rico reaches quarterfinals of women’s World Cup basketball
Puerto Rico reaches quarterfinals of women’s World Cup basketball

Mya Hollingshed had a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds for Puerto...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pep Guardiola says 'Arsenal could reach 100 points'
Pep Guardiola says 'Arsenal could reach 100 points'
WTA asserts 'Peng' situation must be resolved before returning to China
WTA asserts 'Peng' situation must be resolved before returning to China
Jon Rahm expecting 'tense' Masters winners dinner amid LIV Golf conflict
Jon Rahm expecting 'tense' Masters winners dinner amid LIV Golf conflict
Cristiano Ronaldo passed medical with his new club Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo passed medical with his new club Al-Nassr
Adelaide International 1: Aryna Sabalenka moves on to the second round
Adelaide International 1: Aryna Sabalenka moves on to the second round
Vikrant Gupta says 'Urooj Mumtaz is the best addition to Pakistani commentary box'
Vikrant Gupta says 'Urooj Mumtaz is the best addition to Pakistani commentary box'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story