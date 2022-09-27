Umar Rasheed will go to London, will join Shaheen Afridi

c will go to London, will join Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi is making a comeback after missing the T20 Asia Cup in 2022.

The home T20I series against England due to a knee injury.

He will join the national team alongside coach Umar Rasheed on October 15.

Umar Rasheed, the national high performance center coach, would take a flight to London to see Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday.

Rasheed is scheduled to depart for London on Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced to the media on Tuesday.

To assist Shaheen in beginning proper bowling practice, the coach will travel to London with him.

Shaheen began bowling once his recuperation was complete. He published the footage on Twitter while bowling with his followers.

Shaheen was selected for the Pakistani team for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2022.

On October 15, in Brisbane, the left-arm pacer will join the national team alongside coach Rasheed.

