United States clinches ninth consecutive Presidents Cup

The US takes away the President Cup for consecutive ninth time

The United States defeated Internationals for the ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele provides a decisive point in a 1-up victory over Canada’s Corey Conners.

Jordan Spieth defeats Cam Davis 4&3 to earn the first US point.

Advertisement

Sunday, Olympic champion Xander Schauffele provided the decisive point as the United States defeated the Internationals for the ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory.

Schauffele never trailed in his 1-up victory over Corey Conners of Canada, hitting a three-foot par putt on the 18th hole to propel the United States team to 15.5 points and seal the overall win at Quail Hollow.

“It feels good to win,” Schauffele said. “It got pretty close there for a little bit. Winning is winning.”

The United States, who lead 11-7 entering the last 12 singles matches, advanced to 12-1-1 in the all-time rivalry and are undefeated on home turf.

“They played great,” US captain Davis Love said. “It was hard. They put in a lot of effort in the last three weeks. They came in ready to go.”

Conners, who did not win any game for the week, dropped a five-foot par putt at the 17th hole to maintain Schauffele one stroke ahead.

Advertisement

At the 18th hole, Schauffele sank his third ball within three feet of the hole. After Conners missed his third shot from a bunker, Schauffele rolled in the final putt to tie the hole, win the match, and spark US celebration.

“I was handed the opportunity, and I was able to take advantage of it,” Schauffele said.

The Internationals could not complete the most incredible last-day comeback in the history of the Presidents Cup and have not won the trophy since 1998.

Also Read Dustin Johnson won the LIV Golf Invitational Boston Dustin Johnson wins the LIV Golf Invitational Boston with a monstrous eagle...

With ten of the top sixteen ranked players worldwide, the United States squad was a huge favorite over a global side that lost British Open winner Cam Smith and numerous other elite players who switched from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf ineligible.

“Trevor and his guys did a great job of rising to the occasion,” Love said.

Advertisement

Tony Finau won five of the final nine holes to upset Taylor Pendrith 3&1 and bring the United States within one point of securing the Cup.

“I fought as hard as I’ve ever fought in a match,” Finau said. “You just have to get the job done.”

Jordan Spieth, who was winless in his previous seven Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup singles matches, became the sixth player to go 5-0 in a single Presidents Cup by defeating Australia’s Cam Davis 4&3 to earn the first US point.

“I was extra nervous,” Spieth said. “I wanted to get that monkey off my back. They are looking for red on the board, and it feels really good to finally provide that.

“You can’t put a price on this. I did as much as I could this week.”

Three-time major champion Spieth lost the first two holes of the match, leveled the score after five, seized the lead with a tap-in birdie on hole 11, and won the following three holes.

Advertisement

“I had a great back nine,” Spieth said. “That’s where everything shifted when I birdied 11.”

Patrick Cantlay defeated Adam Scott of Australia 3&2 to earn the second US point.

Cantlay won the second and third holes with birdie putts of 20 and 27 feet, respectively, and the fourth hole when the Australian missed a par putt of 15 feet. After that, Scott, who has never won in 10 Cup starts, never got closer than 2-down.

Sam Burns concluded the week without a victory but aided the American cause by tying Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

Also Read Thai teen Atthaya Thitikul wins her 2nd LPGA NW Arkansas Championship title 19-year-old birdies second playoff hole to win her second LPGA title. Atthaya...