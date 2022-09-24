US leads international team 10-4 after three days

The International team’s score against the United States is 10-4.

US pair Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won their third successive point, while Max Homa and Tony Finau also won.

After drawing 2-2 in Saturday’s foursomes, the International team’s Presidents Cup score against the United States is 10-4.

However, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns were defeated by KH Lee and Tom Kim after Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama of the international team responded.

The goal is 1512 points to win. On Saturday, there will be four fourball matches, and on Sunday, there will be 12 singles.

The fourball matches are now taking place in North Carolina at Quail Hollow. The US leads 11-1 overall with one match still in doubt in this, the 14th edition of the biennial Ryder Cup-style competition.

In the alternative shot foursomes matchup against Canadian Corey Conners and South Korean Sungjae Im, Spieth and Thomas, who have so far proven to be a formidable duo, prevailed 4&3. Despite losing two of their first five holes to Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, Australia's Scott and Japan's Matsuyama won five straight holes starting on the ninth to take a three-hole lead that they would not give up. In the bottom match, American duo Finau and Homa defeated Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis with ease, winning 4&3. Players have left both teams for the contentious LIV Golf circuit, with the International squad maybe suffering the most. Three-time Open champion Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann of Chile, Abraham Ancer of Mexico, Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, and Marc Leishman of Australia are all absent. The quintet is prohibited from participating after choosing to join Greg Norman's Saudi Arabian-funded start-up, which has already hosted five of the eight invitational events on its 2022 schedule. Trevor Immelman, the captain, had to name eight rookies to his 12-member international squad. Dustin Johnson, who won all five of his matches in the Americans' record-breaking Ryder Cup victory over Europe at Whistling Straits last year, is absent. Other major champions like Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have moved from the PGA Tour to LIV, but 10 of the top 16 golfers in the world are still on the US Presidents Cup team.

