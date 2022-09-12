Usman Khawaja appeals for flood donation in Pakistan

Usman Khawaja raised his voice fo flood donation in Pakistan.

Cricket Australia also joined in this work to help flood victims.

Usman Khawaja made an appeal to the people of Australia to give to UNICEF efforts in managing needs of children and their families affected.

“Anyone, who can donate please do. Even a tiny bit of your generosity can make a huge difference,” said Khawaja in a video message shared from his official Twitter account.

“Devastating floods in Pakistan. Over 1300 people have passed away so far. Families lives have changed forever. Many whom will never be able to rebuild again. Please donate if you can. As little or as much as possible. It will make a world of difference” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) likewise joined the Khawaja’s efforts to raise funds for flood affectees and asked its supporters to add to the UNICEF relief activities.

“It’s been devastating to see the effects of torrential rains in Pakistan, with one-third of the country under water and more than 33 million people affected,” tweeted CA.

UNICEF teams have been dealing on the ground in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan to deliver urgently needed medicine, vaccines, water and sanitation supplies.

Reportedly, 33 million people have been impacted after gigantic floods in the country with the greater part 1,000,000 being dislodged.

Around 1,400 individuals, 33% of whom are children’s, have lost their lives up until this point.

Also Read Asia Cup 2022 final: Shoaib Malik called out team for preferring friendships over merit Shoaib Malik called out team for preferring friendships over merit. After Pakistan's...