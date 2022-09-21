Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Usman Qadir hopes Pakistan will bounce back in T20I series

Usman Qadir hopes Pakistan will bounce back in T20I series

Articles
Advertisement
Usman Qadir hopes Pakistan will bounce back in T20I series

Usman Qadir hopes Pakistan will bounce back in T20I series

Advertisement
  • Usman Qadir hopes Pakistan will bounce back in T20I series.
  • He believes that 158 was a score that his team should have defended.
  • He is optimistic that Pakistan can win the series.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Usman Qadir, a spin bowler for the Pakistan cricket team, believes that 158 was a score that his team should have defended, but he is optimistic that Pakistan can win the series.

England won the first T20I by 6 wickets and took a 1-0 series lead after successfully chasing down the 159-run goal in 19.2 overs for the cost of only 4 wickets.

However, Qadir, 29, believes that the score was respectable enough for the bowlers to defend.

He told a interview after the first T20I at National Stadium, “I think it was a decent total, we should’ve bowled according to plans but unfortunately we bowled away from wicket and also England played very good cricket to chase the score,”

“We should’ve defended it with the bowling strength that we have, our batters did post a defendable total, we tried to bowl according to given plan but sometimes such situation arises when you’ve to tilt from your actual plan, nevertheless credit to England for good cricket,”

However,  Usman was hopeful that Green team will bounce back in the T20I series.

Advertisement

He said, “We will try to learn from our mistakes and do well in next matches,”

The leg spinner, who has played in 20 T20 Internationals for Pakistan, praised Karachi’s crowd and added that the energy of the spectators at the stadium makes everyone at the game enjoy themselves.

He added, “The good thing about our home crowd is that they come to stadium in big numbers to support the teams and they cheer for every team making such an atmosphere which is enjoyable for everyone.”

Also Read

Usman Qadir hopes to perform against India at Asia Cup like his father
Usman Qadir hopes to perform against India at Asia Cup like his father

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir is excited to play against India. He has...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story