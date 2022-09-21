Usman Qadir hopes Pakistan will bounce back in T20I series.

He believes that 158 was a score that his team should have defended.

He is optimistic that Pakistan can win the series.

KARACHI: Usman Qadir, a spin bowler for the Pakistan cricket team, believes that 158 was a score that his team should have defended, but he is optimistic that Pakistan can win the series.

England won the first T20I by 6 wickets and took a 1-0 series lead after successfully chasing down the 159-run goal in 19.2 overs for the cost of only 4 wickets.

However, Qadir, 29, believes that the score was respectable enough for the bowlers to defend.

He told a interview after the first T20I at National Stadium, “I think it was a decent total, we should’ve bowled according to plans but unfortunately we bowled away from wicket and also England played very good cricket to chase the score,”

“We should’ve defended it with the bowling strength that we have, our batters did post a defendable total, we tried to bowl according to given plan but sometimes such situation arises when you’ve to tilt from your actual plan, nevertheless credit to England for good cricket,”

However, Usman was hopeful that Green team will bounce back in the T20I series.

He said, “We will try to learn from our mistakes and do well in next matches,”

The leg spinner, who has played in 20 T20 Internationals for Pakistan, praised Karachi’s crowd and added that the energy of the spectators at the stadium makes everyone at the game enjoy themselves.

He added, “The good thing about our home crowd is that they come to stadium in big numbers to support the teams and they cheer for every team making such an atmosphere which is enjoyable for everyone.”

