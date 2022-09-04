Victoria Azarenka: Protecting young players from abuse be priority

Sexual abuse of young female players by more male coaches.

WTA Tour and protecting against it should be important.

Victoria Azarenka said at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Victoria Azarenka comments to journalists came after Pierre Bouteyre, the former coach of French player Fiona Ferro.

Was charged in France on Thursday with assaulting and physically attacking her when she was a youngster somewhere in the range of 2012 and 2015, as per AFP.

Bouteyre’s legal counselor let AFP know that a relationship had happened yet denied any compulsion. The legal counselor said the 50-year-old Bouteyre depicted the relationship as “a genuine romance story.” Azarenka, who sits on the eight-man WTA player’s gathering, said that battling misuse was the gathering’s first concern.

“We see those vulnerable young ladies that (are) getting taken advantage of in different situations,” she said.

“It’s really sad and really makes me emotional,” she said. “If I had a daughter, I would have a question would she want to play tennis, that would be a very big concern in that way for me.”

Previous number one Azarenka, who arrived at the competition’s fourth round on Saturday, praised Ferro for her dauntlessness in standing up. Ferro, 25, brought home two WTA championships and came to as high as world number 39 last year however is at present positioned 259 and lost during competition qualifiers last week.

“I trust what is happening she will emerge from it more grounded and tennis isn’t destroyed for her thus,” Azarenka said. She beseeched writers at the news meeting to do their part to uncover misuse. “Do the exploration, assist individuals with opening up more. Ideally individually attempt to dispose of circumstances like that.”

Czech Karolina Pliskova, another previous world number one, was uncertain if the ladies’ tennis body would be of much assistance, saying she felt it was the obligation of guardians to guarantee that the maltreatment of players doesn’t occur.

Current world number one Iga Swiatek, 21, said she had never confronted such a circumstance and was keeping the confidence in the WTA.

"I hope that if something like that happens, we're going to kind of be safe and have trust in WTA that they're going to take care of this stuff properly," the two-time French Open champion said. "I'm sure they're doing that."

