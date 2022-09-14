Wallabies set to make eight changes to the side

Bernard Foley has been selected at flyhalf for the opening Bledisloe Cup.

Test against New Zealand. Noah Lolesio, a 71-Test Wallaby, won’t play.

Game due to a shoulder injury. Bernard Foley will play in his first Test since 2019.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie made to the run-on side. Foley will pair up in the halves with NSW Waratahs captain Jake Gordon.

Who is starting in the No. 9 jersey for the first time this season.

James Slipper will serve as the team’s captain in his 122nd Test, moving him into third place overall among Wallabies in terms of appearances, behind only George Gregan (139) and Stephen Moore (129). Together, he’ll play hooker David Porecki, who is named to the starting side, and tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa.

With Rebels vice-captain Matt Philip in the second row, Jed Holloway may start at lock for the first time in his Test career because to his versatility.

All three members of the backrow are Melbourne natives: Rob Leota, who is back as the starting blindside flanker, Pete Samu, who starts at openside for the first time in 2022, and Rob Valetini, who wears the recognisable No. 8 jersey.

Given that Hunter Paisami is also ineligible, the quick-footed Lalakai Foketi will once again have the chance to team Len Ikitau at inside and outside centre, respectively.

At Marvel Stadium, the legendary winger Marika Koroibete will make his 50th appearance for Australia, starting on the left wing with Tom Wright on the right edge.

For the match at Marvel Stadium, Rebels flier Andrew Kellaway will start at fullback once again.

Sergio Garcia faces penalty for pulling out BMW PGA

Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour in the...