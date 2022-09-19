Advertisement
date 2022-09-19
Waqar Younis shares memorable photo with Mushtaq & Inzamam

  • Former Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis tweeted.
  • An old photo of him playing alongside spinner.
  • Mushtaq Ahmed and batter Inzamam-ul-Haq.
Waqar Younis posted a photo of himself and his colleagues seated on seats and peering into the camera on Twitter.

“Three Musketeers. Boys from the South. Young and Vibrant. Some beautiful old days,” Waqar wrote.

It is important to note that the right-arm pacer for Pakistan played in 349 games and claimed 789 victims.

Naomi Osaka claims that this year has been “more down than up”
Naomi Osaka claims that this year has been “more down than up”

Former world number one Naomi Osaka says she has gone through. "More...

