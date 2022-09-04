Wasim Jaffar says Babar Azam will regain form in Super Fours

Wasim Jaffer accepts Babar can’t be saved out of game for long tim e.

Former hitter says Pakistan’s batting rotates around captain.

Jaffer adds Pakistan’s main 3 are most dangerous players in group.

Wasim Jaffer, former Indian player said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will recover structure during the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022.

Babar performed ineffectively in the underlying two matches of the principal phase of the Asia Cup against India and Hong Kong.

The captain scored 10 goes against main opponents and figured out how to score 9 goes against Hong Kong in a vital match.

Pakistan figured out how to get a spot in the last four in the wake of beating Men dressed in Red by 155 runs in Sharjah.

“Babar Azam is at such a stage of his career that his name is included when we speak of the top 4 or 5 cricket in grades in the world. And, at the moment Pakistan’s batting revolves around him. So yes, if a player like Babar is dismissed for low scores consecutively, then there is a sense of concern. But, he is a quality player and we will surely get to see him in form during the Super Four stage,” Jaffer told

The 44-year-old added that Babar, who is positioned number one in white-ball and set third in Tests, can’t be saved out of the game for quite a while in light of the fact that he is presently controlling across all organizations.

“Pakistan’s top 3 are the most dangerous players on the team and India would surely be hoping to get them down early in the game. Their middle order is a little inexperienced and so India will hope that Babar has a failure again,” he further said.

Pakistan will clash with conventional opponents India in their most memorable Super Four conflict at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

