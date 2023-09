Watch: David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo’s 20th Birthday

David Beckham is an English former professional footballer

He shared an Instagram video of him shaving for the first time as a teen.

The retired soccer star joked that he “will always film these moments”.

David Beckham is an English former professional footballer, the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, and the co-owner of Salford City.

The 47-year-old former soccer player posted a vintage clip of his son Romeo shaving for the first time as a young teen. As Romeo celebrated his 20th birthday on Thursday, he pondered on his second-oldest son’s development in the description for the Instagram video.

“My big boy, happy birthday. Just so you know, dad always records these times “David’s caption contained a joke.

He continued, “No longer a teen; we love you so much and are very proud of you.” He included the other family members in the message.

Victoria Beckham also sent her son a touching tribute on the occasion.

The fashion designer wrote, “Happy Birthday @romeobeckham! You have the kindest heart and the sweetest soul.”

“We love you and are so so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You light up a room the moment you walk in, you’re hardworking and talented, we couldn’t be prouder of you Romeo Happy Birthday đŸ„ł.”

