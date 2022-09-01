Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo’s 20th Birthday

Watch: David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo’s 20th Birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo’s 20th Birthday

Watch: David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo’s 20th Birthday

Advertisement
  • David Beckham is an English former professional footballer
  • He shared an Instagram video of him shaving for the first time as a teen.
  • The retired soccer star joked that he “will always film these moments”.
Advertisement

David Beckham is an English former professional footballer, the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, and the co-owner of Salford City.

The 47-year-old former soccer player posted a vintage clip of his son Romeo shaving for the first time as a young teen. As Romeo celebrated his 20th birthday on Thursday, he pondered on his second-oldest son’s development in the description for the Instagram video.

“My big boy, happy birthday. Just so you know, dad always records these times “David’s caption contained a joke.

He continued, “No longer a teen; we love you so much and are very proud of you.” He included the other family members in the message.

Victoria Beckham also sent her son a touching tribute on the occasion.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

The fashion designer wrote, “Happy Birthday @romeobeckham! You have the kindest heart and the sweetest soul.”

“We love you and are so so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You light up a room the moment you walk in, you’re hardworking and talented, we couldn’t be prouder of you Romeo Happy Birthday 🥳.”

Advertisement

Also Read

David Beckham seeks ‘lost wife’ Victoria in Aspen
David Beckham seeks ‘lost wife’ Victoria in Aspen

David Beckham was seeking for his "lost wife," Victoria. The 47-year-old joked...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story