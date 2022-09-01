Watch: Hong Kong’s Kinchit Shah proposed his girlfriend after playing India in Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav help India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs
India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs in Dubai. Virat Kohli and...
Kinchit Shah, a batter for Hong Kong, caused a frenzy on the internet after he proposed to his girlfriend in Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, immediately following Hong Kong’s match against India in the Asia Cup 2022.
The Mumbai-born vice-captain could be seen making his way towards the stands of the Dubai stadium and bending down on one knee to propose to his fiancée in a sweet video that was released by the Asian Cricket Council on Twitter. The footage was posted by the Asian Cricket Council.
She said YES! 😍💍
A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong’s @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India 🥰
A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together ❤️#AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxjAdvertisement
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
His companion expressed a high level of surprise and excitement in response to his behaviour. She responded with, “I can’t believe this,” before accepting his proposal of marriage.
The Asian Cricket Council and all of the followers of cricket have sent words of congratulations to the newlyweds and wish them a life filled with nothing but joy and happiness in their new life together.
Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.