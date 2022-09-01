Advertisement
  Watch: Hong Kong's Kinchit Shah proposed his girlfriend after playing India in Asia Cup 2022
Watch: Hong Kong’s Kinchit Shah proposed his girlfriend after playing India in Asia Cup 2022

  • Kinchit Shah proposed to his girlfriend after Hong Kong’s match against India in the Asia Cup 2022.
  • She responded with a high level of excitement and said she could not believe it when he proposed.
Kinchit Shah, a batter for Hong Kong, caused a frenzy on the internet after he proposed to his girlfriend in Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, immediately following Hong Kong’s match against India in the Asia Cup 2022.

The Mumbai-born vice-captain could be seen making his way towards the stands of the Dubai stadium and bending down on one knee to propose to his fiancée in a sweet video that was released by the Asian Cricket Council on Twitter. The footage was posted by the Asian Cricket Council.

His companion expressed a high level of surprise and excitement in response to his behaviour. She responded with, “I can’t believe this,” before accepting his proposal of marriage.

The Asian Cricket Council and all of the followers of cricket have sent words of congratulations to the newlyweds and wish them a life filled with nothing but joy and happiness in their new life together.

