Watch how Delhi Police made fun of Pakistan team

  • Pakistan’s poor fielding against Sri Lanka.
  • In the Asia Cup 2022’s final became fodder for memes.
  • Netizens zeroing on the impact between Shadab Khan and Asif Ali.
Delhi Police shared a video when Shadab and Asif impacted and linked their collision to make awareness  in regards to road safety.

Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo (Please watch while walking),” the Delhi Police caption its tweet with the video with the hashtag #RoadSafety and #AsiaCup2022Final mentioned as well.

The two cricketers dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s catch while finding each other with a power that left Shadab and Asif precarious for some time.

Shadab dropped Rajapaksa’s catch two times. Be that as it may, the impact turned into a subject for vast images on the web, particularly on Twitter, where even India’s Delhi Police didn’t extra the Pakistani cricketers.

The tweet has earned 39,500 preferences and more than 6,500 retweets, up until this point.

Afterward, fans and the cricket organization expanded their help and tried not to knock the players.

Pakistan beats India in Polo World championship playoffs
Pakistan beats India in Polo World championship playoffs

Pakistan beat its neighboring country India by 5-4. World Polo Championship will...

