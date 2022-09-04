Which team will conquer the ground Pakistan or India?

Pakistan and India 16th Asia cups meetup.

India leading with 9 wins in the Asia cups.

India and Pakistan favorites for Asia cup 2022 finals.

Advertisement

The match between the cricket teams of Pakistan and India is the center of attention of the fans from all over the world on any field.

The tickets are sold in hours while the eyes are fixed on the TV screen.

The clash is happening, the first clash of the traditional rivals included in the same group “A” was held at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, India won by 5 wickets but Pakistan also fought hard until the last over, the Blue Shirts defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs.

The Green Shirts beat this team by a record margin of 155 runs, the Hong Kong team was bowled out for the lowest total of 38 in the Asia Cup by the Pakistani bowlers. will enter the field with the determination of It is a matter of concern for Pakistan that captain Babar Azam’s bat could not go, due to which the run rate was also affected in the early overs.

Muhammad Rizwan is playing responsibly but he will have to show a little aggression in the power play, Fakhar Zaman against India.

Couldn’t get a big score but improved his confidence with his fifty against Hong Kong. Khushdil Shah’s power hitting against Hong Kong won hearts.

Advertisement

The bowling is in good form, but Shahnawaz Dhani, who was injured in the match against Hong Kong, is not available.

Muhammad Hasnain, who performed in the Hundred League, can be a better choice to fill his gap.

Testing the out-of-form Hasan Ali can be dangerous, Naseem Shah is in full rhythm, Haris Rauf will have to stop the flow of runs, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can prove to be trump cards in UAE conditions.

On the other hand Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul have also failed to provide good starts, Rishabh Pant may be decided to try, Virat Kohli seems to be returning to form, Soumya Sarkar and Yadav are capable of hitting sixes, and each Pandya is dangerous both with bat and ball.

May be, injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will have to be replaced, Axar Patel is a strong candidate.

Aveesh Khan, who proved to be expensive in the pace battery, has flu, may have to decide on replacements, services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arsdeep Singh are also available.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell will be important, equal opportunities for both bowlers and batsmen at the Dubai Sporting pitch.

Also Read Mitchell Starc breaks Saqlain Mushtaq’s record Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Saturday turned. The speediest ever bowler to... Advertisement Advertisement