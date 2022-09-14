Advertisement
Will Shan Masood be included in team for England series?

Articles
  • Pakistan to announce squad tomorrow.
  • Shan Masood likely to be included.

Shan Masood, a left-handed opener, is being pushed by cricket fans to be added in the squad and has shown his performance in Domestic side.

On September 15, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal the national teams for the tri-series, seven-match series against England, and the T20I World Cup.

Twitter users are anticipating Shan’s appearance in the upcoming series.

