Will Shan Masood be included in team for England series?

Shan Masood, a left-handed opener, is being pushed by cricket fans to be added in the squad and has shown his performance in Domestic side.
On September 15, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal the national teams for the tri-series, seven-match series against England, and the T20I World Cup.
Twitter users are anticipating Shan’s appearance in the upcoming series.
Fakhar Zaman Vs. Shan Masood: Who is Better Option for T20 World Cup? https://t.co/Nx5105HaCq
— Nasharat Khan (@khan_nasharat) September 14, 2022
Shan Masood deserves a spot in T20 squad of Pakistan but at the same time is not the perfect choice to replace Fakhar Zaman. Rizwan Babar Shan will make up a toporder based on similar gameplay! You cannot drop Fakhar Zaman because you have no replacement of Fakhar Zaman. #PAKvENG
— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 14, 2022
Shan Masood ✈️⏳️#PakistanCricketAdvertisement
— Cric Report (@InsiderCricRpt) September 14, 2022
ایشیا کپ فائنل میں یکطرفہ شکست کےبعد بھی @TheRealPCB سلیکشن کمیٹی کی آنکھوں پر بندھی پٹی نا کھل سکی، کپتان @babarazam258 اور وکٹ کیپر @iMRizwanPak ورلڈ کپ اسکواڈ میں زیادہ تبدیلیوں کے حق میں نہیں ۔
— Syed Yahya Hussaini (@SYahyaHussaini) September 14, 2022
🇵🇰 fans, would you change the top-order after the Asia Cup? 🤔Advertisement
Takeaways from the tournament 👉 https://t.co/LV9ctrYMIk #T20Timeout pic.twitter.com/iQxhsCz3Et
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 14, 2022
