Winning Asia Cup will help team’s preparation for T20 World Cup, Dasun Shanaka

Winning Asia Cup will help team’s preparation for T20 World Cup.

Rajapaksa scored an unbeaten 71 in the final.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa called the feat a “wonderful win” for the island nation amid their economic problems.

While batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa called the feat a “wonderful win” for the island nation amid their economic problems, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka stated that winning the Asia Cup will benefit the team’s preparation for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup.

On Sunday, Rajapaksa’s outstanding batting performance and Wanindu Hasaranga’s all-around brilliance helped Sri Lanka win the Asia Cup for the sixth time over Pakistan by a score of 23 runs.

On October 16, Sri Lanka, the 2014 T20 World Cup champion, will play Namibia in their first World Cup qualifying match.

Shanaka told reporters, “We played last year’s qualifiers as well. it’s the set-up that has come through from three or four years back,”

“The last two years were really good for us and winning Asia Cup will really help for the World Cup.

“The World Cup qualifiers will help as well because we will play in those conditions before the main tournament happens so it’ll be really good for us.”

Rajapaksa, who scored an unbeaten 71 in the final, said the team wanted to show “aggression”.

“We all just wanted to show the whole world, a couple of decades back, that we had some sort of aggression in our side. And we wanted to create those moments again. I think, as a unit, we are doing that fantastically well at the moment,”

“We want to look forward to the World Cup as well and to keep up this momentum.

“As a nation, I think it’s a great win with all the crisis happening back home, these are tough times for Sri Lankans. We are glad and hope that we brought some smiles to their faces.”

