Women Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh to take on Thailand in tournament opener on Oct 1, PAK-IND clash set for Oct 7

Bangladesh will host the 2022 Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Seven teams will compete in the four-year event.

UAE will make its debut in the tournament, which will be the longest to date.

Champions and hosts Bangladesh will play Thailand in the opening match of the 2022 Women T20 Asia Cup 2022 on October 1 in Sylhet, ACC president Jay Shah announced Tuesday on Twitter. The semifinals are on October 13, and the final is on October 15. Pakistan plays Malaysia on October 2.

Seven teams will compete, with UAE making their debut. Each team will play six matches in the fourth edition, and the top four will advance to the semifinals.

The last two finals included the top two league finishers. This year’s women’s Asja Cup will be the longest, with seven nations – Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, and UAE – competing.

The first match starts at 9 am and the second at 01:30 pm local time at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium.

Since Pakistan’s trip to Bangladesh in October 2018, no women’s international games have existed. Sylhet hasn’t hosted women’s international matches since the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Since 2012, the Women’s Asia Cup has been T20. Bangladesh beat six-time champion India in a final-ball drama to win a major title in 2018. The postponed 2020 edition moved to the next year after the Covid-19 outbreak.

UAE and Malaysia qualified by reaching the ACC Women’s T20 Championship final in June. UAE beat hosts Malaysia by five wickets in the final.

