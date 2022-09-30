Women serving as World Cup referees in Qatar is strong sign.

Advertisement
Having three women referees at the World Cup in Qatar will be “a powerful sign,” according to one of the ladies chosen on Thursday.

I’m not a feminist spokesman, but if this can make things happen, I think it’s a significant statement from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country, said trailblazing French referee Stephanie Frappart.

The 38-year-old is one of 36 referees chosen for the competition being held in the traditional Gulf state from November 20–December 18.

The other two women officials are Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan and Rwandan Salima Mukansanga.

Frappart agreed that “sport often plays a role” when asked about the decision to choose energy-rich Qatar to host the World Cup despite the country’s frequent criticism over its treatment of women and commitment to human rights.

During a news conference at the French national football center, she stated, “I am not the decision-maker of the host of the World Cup. The authorities have made their choice.

Advertisement

I visited there three to four weeks ago, and I was nicely treated. You are always mindful when you are a lady in the country.

Frappart has established a number of milestones in her career, including being the first female official to officiate the French Cup final, the Champions League, and the men’s UEFA Super Cup (all in August 2019). (May 2022).

Qatar’s population is 80 percent foreigners, but as part of a policy of “Qatarization,” women now have widespread access to higher education and the labor market.

In spite of this, women in the area are still bound to a male guardian, typically their father, brother, grandpa, uncle, or husband.

They want his approval before performing a variety of actions, including getting hitched, enrolling in school, traveling overseas, and accepting particular employment.

Qatar reinforces COVID specification limits for World Cup fans
Qatar reinforces COVID specification limits for World Cup fans

Visitors to the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a...

