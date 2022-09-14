Xavi Hernandez angry at Barcelona losing against Bayern Munich

Advertisement
  • Barcelona lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich in Champions League.
  • On Tuesday, with both goals scored from the penalty spot.

Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona head coach criticized his team’s inability to convert their opportunities on Tuesday after losing 2-0.

At Bayern Munich in a Champions League game he said they “dominated”.

Bayern outscored Barca twice in the span of four minutes against the flow of the game to take the lead in Group C by three points.

Barcelona outshot Bayern 18-13 and enjoyed more control than the German team.

“I am angry. I do not like to lose. We have not deserved it,” Xavi told reporters.

“Last year I was angry because they were far superior to us. Today I think we played better than Bayern … We dominated them, we subdued them.

“We created many clear chances to score and it would have changed the match. In Champions League matches, it’s always about details.

“At this level everything is very even and you pay for these mistakes and today it is a hard learning, but it is like that.”

Xavi Hernandez stated that his team must reduce errors.

“There was an error at a corner, there was an error in a transition that we did not stop and they have stopped transitions many times,” he said.

“And then what we have failed, we have failed a lot, there has been a lack of effectiveness that we have normally had … So the way to play was very good, positive for this part, but negative for the result.”

