Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Yorkshire will be led by Shan Masood next year
Yorkshire will be led by Shan Masood next year

Yorkshire will be led by Shan Masood next year

Articles
Advertisement
Yorkshire will be led by Shan Masood next year

Yorkshire will be led by Shan Masood next year

Advertisement
  • Shan Masood will be named Yorkshire’ new captain for 2023.
  • He has signed a two-year deal and is moving from Derbyshire.
  • He will captain the county in all competitions in the coming summer.
Advertisement

Shan Masood, a batter who recently joined the club from Pakistan, will be named Yorkshire’ new captain for 2023, the county’s coach Ottis Gibson announced on Wednesday.

Gibson told reporters that the Pakistani batter, who has signed a two-year deal and is moving from Derbyshire, will captain the county in all competitions in the coming summer.

According to our conversation with Shan, he will take over as club captain moving forward, stated Gibson. The athletes are aware of that. As the club captain, Shan will bring his unique leadership style.

Whether the Pakistani batter will lead Yorkshire into a Division One or Division Two campaign next summer is still up in the air. The 32-year-old has been selected for both the T20 World Cup team and the currently playing England series.

Masood described his time spent with the county as his best experience when it comes to player development when speaking with media representatives at the National Stadium in Karachi earlier this month.

Also Read

PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock
PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock

Shan Masood, the left-handed batsman, received a ton of plaudits on social...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Wordle today January 06, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today January 06, 2023: Here’s answer
BPL 9: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League 2023 LIVE Stream
BPL 9: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League 2023 LIVE Stream
BPL 9 Schedule 2023: Bangladesh Premier League 2023 all matches schedule
BPL 9 Schedule 2023: Bangladesh Premier League 2023 all matches schedule
BPL 9: All Teams and Squad of Bangladesh Premier League 2023
BPL 9: All Teams and Squad of Bangladesh Premier League 2023
Bangladesh Premier League 9 set to commence from 6th January 2023
Bangladesh Premier League 9 set to commence from 6th January 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo and family embracing Arab culture to honor fans
Cristiano Ronaldo and family embracing Arab culture to honor fans
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story