Yorkshire will be led by Shan Masood next year

Shan Masood, a batter who recently joined the club from Pakistan, will be named Yorkshire’ new captain for 2023, the county’s coach Ottis Gibson announced on Wednesday.

Gibson told reporters that the Pakistani batter, who has signed a two-year deal and is moving from Derbyshire, will captain the county in all competitions in the coming summer.

According to our conversation with Shan, he will take over as club captain moving forward, stated Gibson. The athletes are aware of that. As the club captain, Shan will bring his unique leadership style.

Whether the Pakistani batter will lead Yorkshire into a Division One or Division Two campaign next summer is still up in the air. The 32-year-old has been selected for both the T20 World Cup team and the currently playing England series.

Masood described his time spent with the county as his best experience when it comes to player development when speaking with media representatives at the National Stadium in Karachi earlier this month.

