Younis Khan delighted by Pakistan-India friendship

Younis Khan delighted by Pakistan-India friendship

  • Younis Khan believes that the pressure component of Pakistan vs. England is over.
  • The closeness between Indian and Pakistani players is particularly evident.
  • Now, what has to happen is that our cricketing relationships should improve.
Younis Khan, Former Pakistani captain was very moved by the off-field camaraderie between Indian and Pakistani athletes.

Speaking on Saturday, Khan claimed that the pressure component of Pakistan vs. England is now over.

“The closeness between Indian and Pakistani players is particularly evident at the moment, which is positive. There is no longer a tense environment. Now, what has to happen is that our cricketing relationships should improve and we should play more frequently so that we can end all of this ill-will that frequently surrounds Pakistan-India matches, “added he.

Team Pakistan for the T20 World Cup

The former coach noted that many players have been participating in the Big Bash games and will probably continue to do so, so it should not be too difficult for the players to play in the conditions there. He was speaking specifically about how he rates the current squad in relation to Australia’s playing conditions since Pakistan last played there three years ago.

He continued by saying that given that it will be a T20 tournament, this is particularly true. One could have paused if it had been cricket during a Test or an ODI.

Younis claimed that Australian T20 pitches were good and that our players performed admirably in the Big Bash competition.

Younis stated that no matter the opponent, the squad “cannot have the same kind of planning all the time.”

