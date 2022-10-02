174 spectators died during crazy football match

174 spectators died in a crush at an Indonesian football match.

174 spectators died in a crush at an Indonesian football match, making it one of the deadliest stadium tragedies in history.

180 individuals also suffered injuries after the host team, Arema FC, lost to fierce rivals in the crowded stadium late on Saturday.

The crush happened after police deployed tear gas to scatter spectators who had entered the pitch.

As panic broke out, thousands fled for the exits of Kanjuruhan Stadium; many of them died.

FIFA states that neither referees nor law enforcement officers should have or use “crowd control gas.”

According to one witness, who spoke, police shot multiple rounds of tear gas “continuously and fast” as the situation with the supporters become “tense.”

