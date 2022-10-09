Aaqib Javed wants Babar Azam to bat in middle order

Aaqib Javed says the skipper should bat in position four.

It will inspire other batsmen to follow in his footsteps.

Aaqib Javed, said the Pakistani side could insert skipper Babar Azam into the middle order in order to solve its recurring middle-order issue.

The captain should bat in position four, according to the Lahore Qalandars coach, as it will inspire other hitters.

“A performing captain like Babar Azam should bat where Pakistan is currently facing a crisis and that is middle order,” the ex-pacer said.

Since the just finished Asia Cup, the Pakistani squad has been experiencing a middle order dilemma. The squad employed a novel tactic in their present tri-series by moving Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz up the lineup.

“Sending Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz up the order is not the permanent solution for the middle order crisis of Pakistan,” Aaqib Javed noted.

Mohammad Hafeez, a former captain of Pakistan, said that the choice to elevate Shadab and Nawaz was not a long-term fix.

Speaking after the team’s victory against New Zealand in the tri-series match two at Hagley Oval, Shadab and Mohammad’s use higher in the batting order was part of the team’s plan, according to Babar.