Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, led New Zealand to final of tri-series

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in the tri-series.

Bangladesh scored 160 runs in 20 overs and lost 7 wickets against a 209-run target.

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 48 runs after a great performance in all areas. This set up Friday’s tri-series final between the hosts and Pakistan.

In response to a very high target of 209 runs, Bangladesh could only score 160 runs in 20 overs and lost 7 wickets. This was despite captain Shakib Al Hasan’s half-century.

Shakib had a great inning, scoring 70 runs with 8 fours and 1 six off of 44 balls. Only Najmul Hossain Shanto (11), Litton Das (23), and Soumya Sarkar (23) got scores in the double digits beside him.

New Zealand’s best bowler was Adam Milne, who took three wickets. Both Tim Southee and Michael Bracewell got rid of two batsmen.

Earlier, New Zealand’s top four batsmen all made big contributions to the team’s performance. Opener Finn Allen scored 32 runs off just 19 balls.

Devon Conway, another opener, kept up his good form by hitting another fifty in the tri-series. He got 64 runs with 5 fours and 3 sixes off of 40 balls.

Kane Williamson was resting, so Martin Guptill played in his place. It was his first match of the tournament, and he was out after scoring 34 runs off of 27 balls.

Glenn Phillips, another batsman with a lot of power, scored an aggressive half-century to help New Zealand reach a huge total of 208 runs in 20 overs, even though they lost 5 wickets.

He got to 50 in just 19 balls and scored 60 runs with 2 fours and 5 sixes in 24 balls.

New Zealand’s Mohammad Saifuddin and Ebadot Hossain, who came in for Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud, each took two wickets.

