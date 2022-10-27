Advertisement
Addition of Asitha Fernando to Sri Lanka’s World Cup roster

Articles
  • Asitha Fernando, a bowler, will take the position of seamer Binura Fernando, who has been sidelined with a hamstring ailment
  • Asitha Fernando has played three T20 internationals for Sri Lanka and taken two wickets in the shortest format

Binura Fernando, a seamer who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, will be replaced by bowler Asitha Fernando in Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 World Cup team.

Tuesday saw Australia overcome Sri Lanka by seven wickets after Binura Fernando was unable to complete the first over.

“(Asitha) will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia,” the tournament’s Event Technical Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

Asitha Fernando has represented Sri Lanka in three T20 internationals and claimed two wickets in the quickest format.

As a replacement for injured left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka earlier this month, Binura Fernando was added to the squad.

In the Super 12 stage, Sri Lanka, which is currently in second place in Group 1, will next face New Zealand on Saturday.

