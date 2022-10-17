AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in Qatar

Qatar will host the 2023 Asian Cup after China withdrew earlier this year due to its “zero-COVID” policy.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has declared that Qatar will host the 2023 Asian Cup after China withdrew earlier this year due to its “zero-COVID” policy.

Every four years, the Asian Cup is played out. The most recent event, which was held in 2019 and was hosted by the United Arab Emirates, was won by Qatar.

Qatar will host the event for the third time; it previously hosted it in 1988 and 2011.

China was announced as the host nation for the 2023 tournament in June 2019, however, they pulled out of the running in May of this year, leaving the AFC racing to find a replacement for its premier men’s 24-team football competition.

After China withdrew, South Korea and Indonesia were the other two contenders, but Qatar was chosen on Monday.

The 2022 World Cup, which begins on November 20, will be held in Qatar. Due to the high heat in Qatar in June and July, the World Cup, which is typically held in the summer in the northern hemisphere, was shifted to November and December.

For the 32-team World Cup, the Gulf nation refurbished one stadium and erected seven new ones near Doha.

The AFC has not yet released any dates for the 2023 Asian Cup.

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the head of the AFC, praised Qatar’s “world-class infrastructure and unmatched hosting skills” and asserted that the country is prepared to host the event despite the short notice given for planning.

Given the limited time for preparation, he said in a statement, “We know that the hard work begins right away, but with their existing world-class infrastructure and unmatched hosting capabilities, we are confident that Qatar will stage a worthy spectacle befitting the prestige and stature of Asia’s crown jewel.”

