Afridi praises PCB’s response to India’s Asia Cup decision

Shahid Afridi, a former captain, praised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) stance to India’s Asia Cup boycott of Pakistan.

The (BCCI) had previously decided against visiting Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup.

PCB is considering declining to take part in the 2023 World Cup, which would be held in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously decided against visiting Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup. The article further stated that BCCI would insist that the tournament be held in a neutral location.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun thinking about leaving the Asian Cricket Council in response to BCCI’s decision (ACC).

According to sources who spoke to Bol News, PCB is considering declining to take part in the 2023 World Cup, which would be held in India the following year.

I like @TheRealPCB statement on the Asia Cup. This is how mature, sensible and professional organisations handle sensitive and important matters. https://t.co/4aeh5IIV8e — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 19, 2022

PCB criticises the BCCI secretary

The Indian cricket board said on Wednesday that their squad would not tour Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup 2023, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to request an urgent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah’s unilateral decision that the tournament will be held in a neutral location was denounced by the PCB in a letter to the ACC.

