After losing the UCL, FC Barcelona moves to the Europa League

Inter defeated Viktoria Plzen, eliminating Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League

The five-time UCL champions will now compete in the Europa League

Xavi pledged that his team will give it their all to defeat Bayern

MILAN: In their group-stage match on Wednesday at the San Siro, Inter defeated Viktoria Plzen, eliminating Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League.

After losing to Bayern and drawing once and losing once against Inter in their group-stage matches previously, Barca’s fate was not in their own hands; it was determined by the match between Inter and Viktoria.

The five-time UCL champions will now compete in the Europa League, which will cost them at least the £8.4 million awarded to groups that go past the round of 16.

To maintain their chances of making the last 16, the Blaugrana needed Viktoria to either defeat Inter or draw the game. Inter, however, outplayed their opponents from the Czech Republic by a score of four.

To assist the Italian team win, Edin Dzeko scored twice, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored once, and Romelu Lukaku scored once.

Nevertheless, despite the outcome of the match between Inter and Viktoria, manager Xavi pledged that his team will give it their all to defeat Bayern.

“The qualification does not lie in our hands, but we have to try and win no matter what happens in Milan,” In a press conference before the game on Tuesday, the ex-midfielder made the statement.

In his words, if they are admitted to the Europa League, they “will compete like lions to win it.”

