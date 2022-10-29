After surgery stabbed Arsenal player Pablo Mari is doing well

On-loan After being wounded during a deadly knife assault in an Italian supermarket, Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari underwent successful surgery on Friday, according to his Serie A club Monza.

The 29-year-old Spanish defender, who was on loan to Monza from Arsenal this summer, has “everything is OK,” according to Monza, which they confirmed

A treatment was performed on Mari at Milan’s Niguarda hospital after he was shot in the back on Thursday while out with his wife and son.

He would spend two to three days in the hospital, according to Monza.

Mari was one of several persons who were attacked in a supermarket in Assago, northern Italy, which is on the outskirts of Milan. The attacker, who appeared to have psychological issues, killed one guy after seizing a knife from a shelf.

In a tweet, Monza stated that they were “unified in mourning” with the family of the deceased grocery employee.

A 46-year-old Italian was hurting four other persons when he was apprehended by police, allegedly after Massimo Taranto, a former defender for Napoli and Inter Milan, disarmed him.

Mikel Arteta, the head coach of the Premier League squad that lost 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, said: “We will be in touch with him, hopefully he is OK.”

Adriano Galliani, CEO of Monza, predicted that Mari would take about two months off from training.

