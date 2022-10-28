Ali Nawaz Baloch, a former captain of the Pakistani national football team passed away early Friday morning in Karachi

Baloch was hospitalised with a stroke from which he could not fully recover

He was the recipient of “President’s Pride of Performance”

Advertisement

Ali Nawaz Baloch, a former captain of the Pakistani national football team who has represented the country in a number of international forums, passed away early Friday morning in Karachi.

The previous week, Baloch was hospitalised with a stroke from which he could not fully recover. Funeral services for the striker are scheduled to take place today at the KMC Stadium in Karachi.

The award for “President’s Pride of Performance” was given to the famous football player who was born in Lyari and who received the honour in 1996.

After having spent nearly seven years (1967-1974) playing for Pakistan’s national team, the footballer then went on to play professionally with Emirates FC in Abu Dhabi for a period of five years.

In later years, Baloch operated a tutoring business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a period of five years.

Also Read