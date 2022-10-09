Anderson Silva confesses he fought four times in one day for $200

“It is crazy because my first professional fight I drove for several hours to a city and I fought four times in the same day,” Silva revealed on the Full Send podcast.

“I fought four times in the same day for just $200. It was a fight then a period of waiting then another fight, then you wait again. It was a tournament.”

Silva made the decision to depart the UFC in 2020 after a long and fruitful career came to an end in a defeat to Uriah Hall. Because many of the Brazilian’s rewards were based on pay-per-view revenue percentages, it is still uncertain how much money he actually made during his UFC career.