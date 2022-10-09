Anderson Silva confesses he fought four times in one day for $200

Ramiz Raja supports PCB’s decision to launch Women’s T20 League
Anderson Silva, UFC fighter said that he once took part in four fights in a single day for just $200 in an MMA tournament.
Silva’s extraordinarily successful professional career has earned him recognition as one of the finest fighters to have ever participated in the UFC. He has successfully made the switch to boxing, and on October 29 in Phoenix, he will take on YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
“It is crazy because my first professional fight I drove for several hours to a city and I fought four times in the same day,” Silva revealed on the Full Send podcast.
“I fought four times in the same day for just $200. It was a fight then a period of waiting then another fight, then you wait again. It was a tournament.”
Silva made the decision to depart the UFC in 2020 after a long and fruitful career came to an end in a defeat to Uriah Hall. Because many of the Brazilian’s rewards were based on pay-per-view revenue percentages, it is still uncertain how much money he actually made during his UFC career.
