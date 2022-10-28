Pablo Mari, a professional soccer player, was hurt when he was stabbed in an Italian grocery store.

He is now in the hospital.

A cashier was also killed in the attack.

People inside the market could be heard yelling in fear as they tried to get out. Others were able to control the suspect until the police came and arrested the attacker. People say that the suspect has problems with his or her mind.

During the incident, a 30-year-old cashier died, the news source said.

Mari, who is 29 years old, was one of the people hurt. His injuries are not life-threatening, and he is being treated at a local hospital.

Mari is currently playing for Italian club Monza on loan from Arsenal, where he joined at the start of 2020.

Sky News says that in addition to Mari, five other people were hurt.

A football player from San Jose died after he was hit by a school bus. While Riding Scooter Adriano Galliani, the CEO of Monza, said, "Pablo Mari had a pretty deep wound on his back, but it didn't touch his lungs or other vital organs, so his life is not in danger, and he should get better quickly."

He said that the person who hurt Mari first punched him in the face and then stabbed him in the back. Galliani, who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, said that Mari’s height “saved” him.

