The Gabba will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match 31 between Australia and Ireland on October 31. Qualifier and warm-up games were held there. India-New Zealand’s Brisbane warm-up was rained out. Brisbane, Melbourne, and Hobart have had continuous rain in this T20 World Cup.

After sharing points with England due to the rainout, Australia is fourth with three points. Ireland is third with three points and above Australia with a superior NRR. Ireland defeated England and lost to Afghanistan at MCG because to rain.

Australia should win by a lot to boost the NRR. They would rise to second in the points rankings if they beat Ireland. New Zealand leads after beating Australia. Their Afghanistan match was rained out. Every game in Group 1 is tighter, and the competition has seen some surprises.

Pitch Report

This competition is going to take place at The Gabba, which is known for having a level playing field. The bowlers have an early opportunity to get some seam movement with the ball in their hands, so the hitters need to start off by being extremely careful. On the other hand, batting will get less difficult as the game goes on.

Expected Playing XI

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland:

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

