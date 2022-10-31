Australia must be cautious about enthusiastic Ireland

It appears that this group is turning into a competition for the second semi-final position after New Zealand added to their message with a decisive victory against Sri Lanka.

Australia and Ireland are actively engaged in that conflict.

Prior to this match, it may have seemed implausible that these two teams would have been tied on points

Advertisement

Ireland’s victory over England is one of the reasons things are so close; on net run rate, Ireland enters this match just ahead of the guests.

It will be the first T20 match between the two teams since Australia defeated England by seven wickets in a World Cup match in 2012. Australia will probably have five players from that game, even if it was played 10 years ago. Australia will start as clear favourites at the Gabba despite the England defeat, but there is still enough doubt about their form that nothing can be taken for granted. Although Marcus Stoinis helped them win against Sri Lanka, the washout against England raised some concerns.

The crucial question is still whether Steven Smith will be given a chance to rejoin the team after being benched before this competition. Australia has opted for a power-heavy lineup; skipper Aaron Finch stated on Sunday that the team has versatile hitters; yet, there is a case to be made for Smith’s skills in a competition where the ball is predominating.

Because they were riding high after defeating England, Ireland will likely feel even more aggrieved by the doubleheader’s cancellation at the MCG. Ireland would have been confident in making a strong effort to get another two points against Afghanistan. Considering how Moeen Ali was playing, captain Andy Balbirnie said they might have been victorious by one ball, but they deserved to win. After losing 9 for 54, they will aim to strengthen their middle-order batting, though.

There has been a lot of discussion about net run rate because Australia’s final two group matches are against Ireland and Afghanistan. However, Finch echoed Glenn Maxwell’s remarks from the day before by saying that such a focus can be dangerous and that a position of strength must be earned before being exploited. But in a bunch of close calls, it might be crucial.

Recent Form:

Advertisement

Australia WLLLW (last five matches, most recent first)

Ireland WLWWL

David Warner has only scored 5 out of 11 in the competition so far, but he has had a fantastic run in T20Is since the beginning of 2019 during which time he has averaged 56.52 with a strike-rate of 144.35. His quick 89 off 56 balls against West Indies during last year’s World Cup significantly aided Australia’s advancement by raising their net run rate. Don’t rule out a repeat of the previous effect.

Josh Little, who won ESPNcricinfo’s MVP award, made a significant contribution against England by taking Jos Buttler and Alex Hales out of the powerplay. With the line of attack troubling Finch frequently and being a good option against Warner, whose lowest average against a type of bowling in T20Is comes against left-arm pace, his left-arm angle might be crucial once again against Australia. With an average of just 14 against them and four dismissals since 2020—one for every 13 deliveries faced—the contrast is even more evident.

Given the net run rate component and other factors, it appears likely that Australia will stick with the same batting order, however Smith will be taken into consideration. After Matthew Wade, who would have played with it, and Covid tested negative, Adam Zampa would have replaced them against England. Finch largely left all options open, including the possibility of Cameron Green being added to the team.

Australia (probable) (probable) Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marcus Stoinis, and Timothy David, Matthew Wade 7 (wk), Eight Pat Cummins, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood, and 9 Mitchell Starc

Advertisement

Except if they intended to bolster their spin assault, it would be unexpected if Ireland changed the winning team from their match against England.

Ireland (probable) (probable) Among the starting eleven are Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, and George Dockrell. Seven Gareth Delany, Eight Mark Adair, 9 Josh Little, 10 Barry McCarthy, and 10 Fionn Hand

Pitch:

At the Gabba, you’ll get decent pace and carry, but the bounce should be consistent. Despite Bangladesh and Zimbabwe’s shaky performances, it can still be a great site to bat. Very late in the day, there is a little possibility of a shower.

statistics and trivia

Ireland last played a match at the Gabba during the 2015 ODI World Cup, winning by two wickets against UAE. Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirine, and George Dockrell will probably be on this Ireland team from that match.



Advertisement

Also Read ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – India vs South Africa Full Highlights South Africa defeated India on Sunday to boost their Twenty20 World Cup...

Advertisement

With an emphasis on the death, there is a case to be made for Kane Richardson to take Pat Cummins’ place. This year, Richardson has 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84 in the last five overs, compared to Cummins’ three wickets at an economy rate of 11.66.Lorcan Tucker has been a revelation for Ireland ever since he rose to No. 3. He has a strike rate of 135.06 and a 37.92 average, compared to 11.46 and 104.19 for other positions.