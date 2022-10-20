Advertisement
Edition: English
Australia suffers setback as batter Josh Inglis is hurt

  • Australia suffers a setback as batter Josh Inglis is hurt.
  • Inglis is being evaluated by the team’s medical staff.
  • Australia will start their championship defence against New Zealand on Saturday in Sydney.
Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis is being evaluated by the team’s medical staff after sustaining a cut to his right hand in a golfing accident just days before the squad starts defending its T20 World Cup title on Wednesday.

Inglis was hurt after a club snapped in his hand during a “typical golf swing” while playing a morning round of golf with some of his teammates, according to a team official. Inglis was the backup wicketkeeper to regular Matthew Wade in their 15-man World Cup squad.

In a replay of the United Arab Emirates final from the previous year, Australia will start their championship defence against New Zealand on Saturday in Sydney.

Jonny Bairstow’s participation in the event for England has already been lost due to golf after he had an unexpected injury while playing a round in September. The batter slipped while on the field, breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle, which required surgery.

