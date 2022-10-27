Australia vs England LIVE Score ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australia vs England Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs England Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

Due to the heavy rain on Friday, no cricket could be played in Melbourne and the important match between England and Australia was called off. The same thing happened earlier in the day when weather prevented Afghanistan and Ireland from taking the field. Australia and England have each received one point.

LIVE Score ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between Australia and England was overshadowed by persistent showers, which kept covers on the pitch and delayed the toss. Before a ball was bowled, the opening match of the Friday doubleheader between Ireland and Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was called off. Get real-time updates on the England vs. Australia T20 World Cup action. On BOL News, you may view a live scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary, and the current score.