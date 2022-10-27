Australia vs England LIVE Score ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australia vs England Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs England Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.
Due to the heavy rain on Friday, no cricket could be played in Melbourne and the important match between England and Australia was called off. The same thing happened earlier in the day when weather prevented Afghanistan and Ireland from taking the field. Australia and England have each received one point.
The highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between Australia and England was overshadowed by persistent showers, which kept covers on the pitch and delayed the toss. Before a ball was bowled, the opening match of the Friday doubleheader between Ireland and Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was called off. Get real-time updates on the England vs. Australia T20 World Cup action. On BOL News, you may view a live scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary, and the current score.
At the MCG, rain has defeated England and Australia to claim victory today
The highly-anticipated contest between Australia and England has been abandoned due to rain 🌧#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG | 📝: https://t.co/2Gp7yag0Y7 pic.twitter.com/aInb6SH6hp
— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
Toss remains delayed at MCG.
Umpires will have another look at the playing conditions at 8:50 pm local time (around 20 mins later).#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG | 📝: https://t.co/2Gp7yag0Y7 pic.twitter.com/sdozgaLMGD
— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
Update from Melbourne 🏟
Toss continues to be delayed due to wet outfield. Umpires will carry another round of inspection at 8:15 pm local time (around 30 mins later).#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/B6tjwoHoPm
— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
The toss between England and Australia has been delayed due to rain ☔#T20WorldCup #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/6O5DQ81Uho
— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
So many mouth-watering battles to look forward to at the MCG when Australia take on England
More ➡️ https://t.co/YfoAUgsZFz pic.twitter.com/E7jAMBa0QV
— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
Will England or Australia end the day sitting at the top of the Group 1 standings? 👀#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/F3TvduN7HC
— ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022
