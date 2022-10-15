Australia’s captain Finch says no immediate plans for retirement

Aaron Finch says he has no plans to quit Twenty20 Internationals.

Aaron Finch, the captain of Australia, said on Saturday that he has no plans to quit Twenty20 Internationals right away and will continue to open in the home World Cup even though he hasn’t been in great form.

Finch stopped playing in one-day internationals last month, but he will lead Australia’s title defense at the World Cup. After the 20-overs showpiece, there are rumors that he will retire.

“I haven’t thought about (retiring) in T20,” Finch said at the captains’ news conference before the tournament. He was the first batsman from Australia to play in 100 Twenty20 Internationals.

“To retire from one day cricket was quite nice. I think it took a little bit of weight off my shoulders.

“It was something that I’ve been toying with for a while but haven’t even had it cross my mind about the T20 format.

“It’s a format that I love playing. So I’d just like to take it game by game.”

Finch has only had one fifty in his last ten Twenty20 Internationals, and he even played at number three and number four to try to get back into form.

He said that he and David Warner would bat together at the top of the order in the World Cup.

The third match between Australia and England was rained out on Friday. This kept Australia from losing all three games, but Finch wasn’t too upset with how things were going.

“It would have been nice to win against England but it’s not the be all and end all.”

“I think it’s about trying to make sure we have as many bases covered as possible in a tournament (where) the format is really brutal.”

