Azam Khan denied NOC participation in UAE’s ILT20: report

Azam Khan denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the UAE’s International League T20.

The Desert Vipers had announced Azam as one of their players.

There is a gap in Pakistan’s schedule in January, which is jam-packed with T20 leagues.

Azam Khan, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, has been denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to compete in the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20),

The Desert Vipers had announced Azam as one of their players, but his participation was always contingent on PCB approval.

However, the player has not been approved to play in the ILT20, according to the media.

There is a gap in Pakistan’s schedule in January, which is a month jam-packed with T20 leagues: the Big Bash League, the ILT20, the SA20, and the Bangladesh Premier League. A series against the West Indies has reportedly been rescheduled.

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season is tentatively scheduled to begin in February 2023, just a few days after the ILT20 concludes.

It is worth noting that Azam skipped the National T20 Cup to play in the Caribbean Premier League for the Barbados Royals (CPL). He didn’t have a letter of authorization for his trip to the West Indies at first, but the national cricket governing body approved it.

Azam excelled in the CPL, accumulating 257 runs, including consecutive 50s in the first qualifying round and championship.

