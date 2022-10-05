Azhar Ali &Tayyab Tahir score centuries as Central Punjab defeats Balochistan.

10 points have now been scored by Central Punjab after the first two innings.

Tayyab hit his second consecutive century and Azhar reached his 44th first-class century.

Advertisement

Central Punjab had a commanding lead over Balochistan thanks to centuries from Azhar Ali and Tayyab Tahir. 10 points have now been scored by Central Punjab after the first two innings after the second day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022–23 play.

As Tayyab hit his second consecutive century and Azhar reached his 44th first-class century, Central Punjab, who had started the day at 91 for two, reached 417 for four. Balochistan is now 232 runs behind Central Punjab.

Tayyab was unbeaten on 118 off 205 and had hit 10 fours and a six. Azhar made 107 off 196 with 11 fours and a six.

Young all-rounder Qasim Akram, who scored 59 runs off 77 deliveries, will join Tayyab to continue his innings (eight fours and a six).

North vs. Sindh

At the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Northern was 129 for two against Sindh’s 457 for eight. After adding 92 runs for the second wicket with Mohammad Huraira, who fell eight runs short of his half-century, Umar Amin top-scored with an unbroken 60.

Advertisement

Saud Shakeel, the skipper of Sindh, turned his overnight 112 into 158 yesterday after scoring his 12th hundred at this level. He batted for 319 balls, scoring 2 sixes and 14 fours.

With a 70 not out off 136, Sarfaraz Ahmed achieved his second half-century in as many games (eight fours).

At the end of 100 overs, Sindh had amassed 309 for five, finishing with three batting points to Northern’s one.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa versus Southern Punjab

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 240 yesterday, Southern Punjab reached 308 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium thanks to Umar Siddiq’s 13th first-class century. Prior to Umar’s 199-ball century, Southern Punjab had a dangerous 48 for three at the start of the day.

With 64 off 88, Salman Ali Agha was the next-best batsman in the innings (10 fours).

Advertisement

Ihsanullah (three for 45), Arshadullah (two for 73), and Arshad Iqbal (two for 87) all shared seven wickets for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is batting second and is four for one with a 64-run deficit to overcome.