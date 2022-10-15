Babar Azam got birthday cake during ICC Captains’ day ahead of T20 World Cup

Babar Azam got a birthday cake during ICC Captains’ day ahead of T20 World Cup.

16 captains participated in a media call for Captains’ Day.

The pictures of Babar celebrating his birthday were posted on the official ICC Twitter account.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam would like to perform well for his team at the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts on Sunday. On October 23, Pakistan will face their bitter foe India in the tournament’s opening game.

On Saturday, the 16 captains participated in a media call for Captains’ Day that was organized by the ICC, the top organization in cricket. Aaron Finch, the Australian captain, informed Babar that it was his birthday, and the Pakistani captain joined the other 15 captains in celebrating.

“Birthday greetings to @babarazam258. That cake seems tasty “ICC tweeted.

Babar updated the audience on Shaheen’s match ability while addressing the media.

“Fakhar, as well as Shaheen, has returned. We have six days and two practice games before the first game. We must make use of that. Shaheen, in particular the way he has returned, is totally fit and constantly gives it all that he has. anticipating watching him perform, “Babar stated.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are three of Pakistan’s top fast bowlers. According to Babar, Pakistan has consistently produced top-notch fast bowlers, something they are proud of.

“Pakistan has consistently produced top-notch speed bowlers. We also have a really strong squad for fast bowling. It will get stronger with Shaheen’s return. In our earlier games, we used various combinations. Haris Rauf has improved his death bowling and bowling with the new ball. We can choose from a variety of combinations “Babar said.

Regarding the contest with India, Babar responded as follows: “The game is always intense when you play against India. Fans eagerly anticipate this game, and we like watching the action on the field. We strive to play solid cricket and to put out our best effort.”