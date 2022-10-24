Advertisement
  Babar Azam praised Virat Kohli, optimistic about Pakistan's return after defeat
  • Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is confident to make a comeback
  • He also praised Virat Kohli for his performance

MELBOURNE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam emphasised the need to learn from mistakes during a tense fight between India and Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Green Shirts lost the contest by four wickets.

During a press conference following the game, Babar Azam said, “[We] will learn from mistakes.

Azam spoke on Pakistan’s performance in their opening game of the mega-event and the team’s future plans “When we are too close to winning the game but fall short, it hurts. I have faith that the team will win the competition.”

The captain defended his choice to dispatch Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf early in the game by saying, “We employed the main bowlers initially to take wickets.”

Despite the fact that Pakistan’s performance suffered after the no-ball and wide ball in the last over, Babar praised Muhammad Nawaz’s bowling throughout the contest and sought encouragement for Shaheen as he made a successful recovery from a months-long knee injury.

The captain also praised Virat Kohli, the country’s former captain, for his outstanding performance despite the strain.

“Virat Kohli has handled the pressure very well. His innings made an immense difference,” the Pakistan captain said, lauding India for playing calculated cricket.

