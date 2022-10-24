Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam returns to the pavilion, major blow for Pakistan
India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan. Babar...
MELBOURNE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam emphasised the need to learn from mistakes during a tense fight between India and Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Green Shirts lost the contest by four wickets.
During a press conference following the game, Babar Azam said, “[We] will learn from mistakes.
Azam spoke on Pakistan’s performance in their opening game of the mega-event and the team’s future plans “When we are too close to winning the game but fall short, it hurts. I have faith that the team will win the competition.”
The captain defended his choice to dispatch Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf early in the game by saying, “We employed the main bowlers initially to take wickets.”
Despite the fact that Pakistan’s performance suffered after the no-ball and wide ball in the last over, Babar praised Muhammad Nawaz’s bowling throughout the contest and sought encouragement for Shaheen as he made a successful recovery from a months-long knee injury.
The captain also praised Virat Kohli, the country’s former captain, for his outstanding performance despite the strain.
“Virat Kohli has handled the pressure very well. His innings made an immense difference,” the Pakistan captain said, lauding India for playing calculated cricket.
Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.