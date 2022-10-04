Balochistan was reduced to 185 by Central Punjab.

Mohammad Ali, Umaid Asif, and Ahmed Daniyal took eight wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also dismissed by Southern Punjab’s bowling.

Advertisement

Central Punjab’s decision to bowl rather than dispute the toss paid off as their bowlers reduced Balochistan to 185 all out in 47.2 overs, earning their team six bowling points on the first day of round two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022–23.

Mohammad Ali, Umaid Asif, and Ahmed Daniyal, all fast bowlers, each took eight wickets. The best innings performance came from Ahmed with three for 41, followed by Ali’s three for 49 and Umaid’s two for 39.

Top scorer Hussain Talat had a 65-ball 43 total.

At the end of play, Central Punjab were 91 for two as the opening pair of Abid Ali (30) and Abdullah Shafique (36) put up a 56-run partnership.

In their match at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also dismissed by Southern Punjab’s bowling.

Despite an impressive 134 not out from opener Waqar Ahmed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 240 in 69.2 overs thanks to the efforts of Mohammad Ilyas and Ahmed Bashir.

Advertisement

Arshad Iqbal and Arshadullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave their team a strong start with the ball as Southern Punjab reached 48 for three by stumps.

At the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, the skipper of Sindh, Saud Shakeel, scored his 12th first-class century against Northern.

The left-hander had hit 10 fours and was undefeated at 112 off 228 balls. He scored 88 runs with Omair Bin Yousuf and 58 runs for the second wicket with Khurram Manzoor (58 off 113). (36 off 105).

When play resumes on Tuesday, Saud and Saad (11 not out) will join Sindh, who are 279 for four.

Mubasir Khan of Northern claimed three wickets for 91 runs, dismissing Saim Ayub (35 off 37), Omair, and Fawad Alam (10 off 25).

Also Read PCB hires two English coaches for Central Punjab & Sindh PCB hires two English coaches for Central Punjab & Sindh. Paul Franks...