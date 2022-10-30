Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe with just 3 Runs in nail bitting match

Bangladesh returned to the Twenty20 World Cup after Sunday’s thrilling win over Zimbabwe

Shanto (71) helped Bangladesh reach 150-7

India will play South Africa with three points after Bangladesh’s win

Advertisement

Sunday’s nail-biting victory over Zimbabwe allowed Bangladesh to get back on track in the Twenty20 World Cup. Opener Najmul Shanto’s first half-century and Taskin Ahmed’s three wickets were important in the victory for Bangladesh, which came down to the final ball.

Shanto (71) was instrumental in guiding Bangladesh to a score of 150-7 at the Gabba pitch in Brisbane during a contest that came down to the wire, with Zimbabwe requiring 16 runs off of an unbelievable final over.

It resulted in the loss of two wickets, a massive six, and the teams leaving the field thinking the match was over, only to have it brought back.

When Blessing Muzarabani was stumped attempting to hit a six off the penultimate ball, Bangladesh thought they had won the match. The fielding team celebrated as the players shook hands and departed the field. Bangladesh only needed five runs to win the match.

On the other hand, a review revealed that wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan’s gloves had taken the ball in front of the stumps, which is against the rules, and the umpires decided to call a no-ball.

Muzarabani had another swing at the ball but missed, leaving Zimbabwe behind with a score of 147-8 after the sides were forced to return to the field for a free hit with four needed to win.

Advertisement

Following Bangladesh’s victory, India now has three points and will play South Africa, who also have three points, later on Sunday in Perth. Bangladesh now has four points in Group 2 and is tied with India.

Both teams have yet to earn any points, therefore Pakistan’s game against the Netherlands in Perth is an important one that they must win.

Despite the loss, Zimbabwe is still in contention for a spot in the semifinals, as they have three points to their name. On Thursday, Zimbabwe upset Pakistan by one run.

The top two competitors from each group will move on to the next round.

The captain of Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss and elected to bat on a beautiful day. However, the first batter, Soumya Sarkar, was dismissed without scoring in the second over when he was caught behind by the pace bowler Muzarabani.

During the first few overs of the game, Shanto hit two boundaries, and he and Liton Das put on 22 runs together until Das ballooned a catch to Tendai Chatara off a slower delivery from Muzarabani.

Advertisement

In spite of some shaky fielding, Zimbabwe was able to hold the score at 63-2 at the midway point of the game because to their economical bowling.

But when they passed that point, Bangladesh became more aggressive and did a good job of rotating the strike. Shanto reached his first Twenty20 fifty off of 45 balls, which was Bangladesh’s first half-century of the tournament.

Al Hasan, who has been in every T20 World Cup since its debut in 2007, avoided being run out while on 23 at the other end. However, he was out five balls later, caught beautifully by Muzarabani off of spinner Sean Williams, which ended a partnership that had been going for 54 runs.

Shanto continued to bat together with Hossain until he holed out to Craig Ervine, after which Bangladesh scored 47 runs in their final five overs.

Wessly Madhevere, who was batting for Zimbabwe, was out on the third ball of their reply after top-edging Ahmed to Mustafizur Rahman, who was fielding in the deep. This immediately put Zimbabwe in a difficult position.

Things went from bad to worse when two overs later, captain Craig Ervine followed him back to the pavilion after edging the ball to wicketkeeper Hasan and Ahmed took his second wicket.

Advertisement

Mustafizur Rahman was summoned into the attack, and on his second ball, he got Milton Shumba out of the game. Then, in the same over, danger man Sikandar Raza was dismissed, which left Zimbabwe with a score of 35-4.

They were able to go to 64-4 after 10 overs thanks to Sean Williams (64) and Regis Chakabva, but a bowling change resulted in the partnership being broken, and Ahmed came back to remove Chakabva (15).

They needed to score 56 runs in the next five overs, and when Williams was run out with eight balls remaining, it appeared as though their hopes had been dashed before the exciting final.

The final ball was bowled ’twice’ in the thrilling #BANvZIM match in Brisbane 😯 Advertisement Why? How? 🤔 All your questions answered about this incredible scenario 👇https://t.co/NL6mUUtm2B — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022 – IND vs SA Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11 The 30th match of the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 will take place...