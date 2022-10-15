Bangladesh makes two changes to its 15-member team for T20 World Cup

Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam were added to the final 15-player group after Bangladesh confirmed two changes to their T20 World Cup squad following the tri-series in New Zealand.

The two new members fill the roles of Mohammad Saifuddin and Sabbir Rahman. Shoriful and Sarkar would provide Bangladesh with more options in the top order of the batting order and an all-around bowling option, while Shoriful and Sarkar would share the most wickets in the series in the UAE.

Sarkar and Shoriful were both designated as tournament reserves at first. But in the tri-series against New Zealand and the UAE, Saifuddin and Sabbir were underwhelmed, necessitating roster modifications from the side.

In the tri-series in New Zealand, Shoriful participated in three of the four games while Sarkar took part in two of them as well.

Squad: Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan

Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, and Mohammad Saifuddin are available players.

The first encounter in Bangladesh’s World Cup group stage will be against South Africa, followed by contests with Pakistan and India, two of Asia’s top countries.

