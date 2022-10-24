ICC World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Full Highlights

ICC World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Full Highlights

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Full Highlights

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2022

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement

Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story