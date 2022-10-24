Bangladesh have got their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign underway in style by registering a hard-fought 9 runs victory

Advertisement Captain Shakib Al Hasan (1/32) was generally costly during his four overs

Scott Edwards and Colin Ackermann showed some resistance, before Shakib packed Edwards for 16

Bangladesh have got their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign underway in style by registering a hard-fought 9 runs victory over the Netherlands in Hobart on Monday.

You really want to bowl very well when you are guarding a score of only 144/8 and that is precisely exact thing Bangladesh delivered as their quicks turned it on in style at Bellerive Oval. Advertisement Taskin Ahmed (4/25) set the vibe when he eliminated Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd with the initial two bundles of Netherlands’ run pursue en route to vocation best figures and he was very much upheld by Hasan Mahmud (2/15). Captain Shakib Al Hasan (1/32) was generally costly during his four overs and a couple of run outs in the field made it a decent day for Bangladesh as they kicked their competition off with a triumph.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Full Highlights:

Advertisement

Taskin Ahmed led Bangladesh’s charge as they beat Netherlands by 9 runs in a low scoring Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Monday.

Ahmed finished the contest with four wickets in his quota, which saw him concede 25 runs. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. were invited to bat first but a clinical display by Netherlands saw Bangladesh manage a paltry 144/8 on the board in 20 overs.

The opening pair of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar got Bangladesh off to a strong start, however, following their dismissal the Asian side failed to carry forward the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals. A 12-ball 20 cameo by Mosaddek Hossain towards the end helped Bangladesh post a fighting total on the board. Bangladesh bowlers and fielders put a strong show as Netherlands were reduced to 15/4 inside four overs.

Advertisement

However, Scott Edwards and Colin Ackermann showed some resistance, before Shakib packed Edwards for 16. Ackermann led a lone battle and went to smash 62 off 48 balls. Despite his knock, Netherlands could only manage 135/10, with the last wicket falling in the final ball of the 20th over.