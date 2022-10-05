Barcelona vs. Inter predictions, advice, and odds

The Catalans are in first place in La Liga and are confident going into their Champions League.

Barcelona travelled to Milan to take on Inter on matchday.

Both teams have comparable records in the competition this season.

Advertisement

Barcelona vs. Inter: The Catalans are in first place in La Liga and are confident going into their Champions League matchup against Milan on Tuesday.

Barcelona travelled to Milan to take on Inter on matchday three of the Champions League. Both teams have comparable records in the competition this season.

Given that both the Blaugrana and the Nerazzuri defeated Viktoria Plzen and fell to Bayern Munich, the two matches that Barca and Inter will play over the course of the following week should determine who advances from Group C.

Barcelona vs. Inter latest odds

The team led by Xavi Hernandez is the overwhelming favorite going into the match, with bet365 pricing the La Liga team at 3/4 (1.75) to return from their trip to northern Italy with three points.

The hosts, who have dropped four of their past six games overall, are available at 10/3 (4.33), while the draw is available at 3/1. (4.00).

Advertisement

Odds for Inter vs. Barcelona’s first goal scorer

On matchday two, Robert Lewandowski lost against Bayern Munich despite having a number of great chances to score. Despite this, the Polish attacker has been in fantastic domestic form.

Lewandowksi, who has scored in six straight La Liga games, is the betting favorite to end the scoreless draw in Milan at 3/1 (4.00), beating out Ansu Fati, who is listed at 6/1. (7.00).

Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez are both offered by Inter at 15/2. (8.50).

Barcelona vs. Inter preview

Both teams will be driven to win because much depends on this game in terms of who advances to the knockout stages.

Advertisement

Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Hector Bellerin are three of Barcelona’s starting back four who are out, although their squad is deep enough to accommodate their absences.

Romelu Lukaku is still sidelined for Inter, and Marcelo Brozovic is missing in midfield, where his loss is expected to be felt acutely.

The pressure on manager Simone Inzaghi would rise if the Italians suffered another loss, and their defense has been porous this season with just two shutouts in their previous eight games.

In contrast, Barcelona has been utterly reliable, conceding just one goal in seven La Liga games. Marc Ter Stegen, the German goalkeeper, has made outstanding saves everytime Barcelona’s defense has been tested.

Hints and predictions for Inter vs. Barcelona

Betting on Barcelona to win at 3/4 (1.75), despite missing certain key players, should be appealing. The team is performing well and is confident.

Advertisement

A clean sheet for Barcelona at 2/1 (3.00) would also be of interest, as Inter’s ability to be creative may suffer without Brozovic.

Also Read Xavi Hernandez angry at Barcelona losing against Bayern Munich Barcelona lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich in Champions League. On Tuesday, with...