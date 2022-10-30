Bayern Munich beat Mainz to lead Bundesliga

After their 6-2 victory over Mainz, Bayern Munich is in first place in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga after defeating Mainz 6-2. In the fifth minute, Sadio Mane set up Serge Gnabry, who scored from close range.

On Saturday, Bayern set the tempo, but Mainz answered effectively and came near with Karim Onisiwo and Jonathan Burkardt. Jamal Musiala capitalised on Eric Maxim Choupo-superb Moting’s build-up in the 28th minute to give the hosts a two-goal advantage.

According to Xinhua, Mainz was displeased and scored twice in four minutes through Burkardt and Lee Jae-sung. Bayern’s relentlessness made it three when Mane missed a foul play penalty but beat Robin Zentner with the rebound from close range.

Bayern’s Sven Ulreich saved Burkhardt’s penalty before halftime.

Silvan Widmer scored the corner in injury time to put Mainz up 3-1 before halftime. After the restart, Mainz attacked, but Widmer missed a 49th-minute chance to score a brace.

Mainz’s chance woke up the hosts, who drove forward and built momentum as Choupo-Moting hit the crossbar and Mane curled the ball barely wide. At the hour mark, Mane’s perfect pass into the box set up Leon Goretzka’s 4-1 goal.

Mathys Tel’s counterattack put the Bavarians up 5-1. Marcus Ingvartsen scored in the 82nd minute after Ulreich’s frenzy.

Bayern regained its four-goal lead four minutes later when Choupo-Moting scored. “Julian Nagelsmann and FC Bayern deserve the win. First half was good. In the second, we stunk. Our second-half attitude was poor “Bo Svensson, Mainz’s coach.

After Jude Bellingham’s winner stopped Eintracht Frankfurt’s four-game winning streak 2-1 in the 12th round of Bundesliga, clinical Borussia Dortmund climbed up to third.

Both teams attacked in the first half. Donyell Malen’s solo run and cross into the box allowed Julian Brandt to score after 21 minutes for the BVB.

Daichi Kamada capitalised on Randal Kolo Muani’s setup to defeat Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel five minutes later.

In the final minutes of the first half, Kolo Muani missed the target just wide before hitting the post from a tight angle.

Karim Adeyemi fouled Jesper Lindstrom inside the area, but the referee allowed Dortmund to go into halftime level.

Frankfurt maintained control after the break but struggled to score, while the BVB stunned the hosts in the 52nd minute when Bellingham converted Youssoufa Moukoko’s through ball to make it 2-1.

Kolo Muani had several chances to beat Kobel, but the Eagles pressed hard. Mario Gotze believed he had equalised at the hour mark, but Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck cleared his shot.

Frankfurt kept pressing, but Dortmund’s well-positioned defence held firm to secure all three points on the road.

Leipzig overcame Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games. Wolfsburg beat bottom side Bochum 4-0 thanks to Felix Nmecha’s brace.

Relegation threats Stuttgart won 2-1 after coming from behind. after beating Augsburg 2-1.

